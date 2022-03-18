The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EHTH, GATO and AKBA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

eHealth, Inc. EHTH

Investors Affected : April 26, 2018 - July 23, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in eHealth, Inc. The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Gatos Silver, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA

Investors Affected : June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

