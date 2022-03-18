LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CLVT, SLI and AFRM -Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Clarivate Plc CLVT

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CLVT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/clarivate-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=24902&from=1

Class Period : November 10, 2020 - February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SLI :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=24902&from=1

Class Period : May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 28, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AFRM :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/affirm-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24902&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 29, 2022

According to the filed complaint, on February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results. Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster - with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE : Jakubowitz Law

View source version on accesswire.com: