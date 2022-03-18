RIVN ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Investors to Filing of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Hagens Berman urges Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action has been filed related to Rivian's Nov. 2021 $11.93 billion IPO, and investors with significant losses have an opportunity to lead the case.
Class Period: Nov. 10, 2021 - Mar. 7, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RIVN
Contact An Attorney Now: RIVN@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Securities Class Action:
Leading up to and during Rivian's IPO, Defendants touted the company's 55,400 preorders for its R1T electric pickup truck and its R1S electric SUV, emphasizing that the preorders reflected the strong demand for Rivian's trucks and key indicator of the company's prospects.
The complaint alleges that Rivian's IPO offering documents were materially inaccurate, misleading and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the R1T and R1S were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO; (2) these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company; and, (3) these price increases would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders along with future preorders in jeopardy of cancelation.
But on Mar. 1, 2022, Rivian announced that it was raising prices of the R1T and R1S by 17% and 20%, respectively, and that the new prices would apply to nearly all the preorders.
Then, on Mar. 2, 2022, ARS Tecnica reported that beginning in spring 2021 Rivian's then VP of sales and marketing "started to raise the alarm about concerns she had relating to Rivian's ability to deliver on its promises to investors" and "it was clear that the vehicles were underpriced and each sale would result in a loss for the company." The same day, Electrik reported that Rivian buyers are canceling at alarming rates after the price increases.
These events have driven the price of Rivian shares well below the $78 IPO price.
"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Rivian's IPO offering documents inaccurately portrayed the company's pre-orders," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
If you invested in Rivian, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Rivian should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RIVN@hbsslaw.com.
# # #
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
SOURCE: Hagens Berman
https://www.accesswire.com/693766/RIVN-ALERT-Hagens-Berman-National-Trial-Attorneys-Alerts-Rivian-Automotive-RIVN-Investors-to-Filing-of-Securities-Class-Action-Encourages-Investors-with-Significant-Losses-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.