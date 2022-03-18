GWGH, SO & TASK: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Upcoming Class Action Deadlines and to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

GWG Holdings, Inc. GWGH

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired GWG L bonds directly in GWGH's L bond offering pursuant to a June 3, 2020, registration statement.

Deadline: April 19, 2022

For more info:www.bgandg.com/gwgh.

The complaint alleges that: (1) Defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions in the June 2020 registration statement concerning GWGH's use of the net proceeds from the L bonds offering; and (2) contrary to representations in the registration statement, L bond proceeds were neither used to increase the value of GWGH's assets (alternative or otherwise), nor to provide an expanded set of products or services for investors, nor to increase working capital or liquidity, nor to satisfy any regulatory requirements.

The Southern Company SO

Class Period: between May 10, 2013 - February 20, 2020

Deadline: April 25, 2022

For more info:www.bgandg.com/southern.

The complaint alleges that Deloitte made false and/or misleading statements regarding Southern's financial condition and/or concealed material adverse omissions from investors about the true status of its investment in the Kemper County Energy Facility Construction Project in Kemper County, Mississippi.

TaskUs, Inc. TASK

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Deadline: April 25, 2022

For more info:www.bgandg.com/task.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company made claims of "industry-leading growth and profitability", "simply massive" market opportunity, and touted the size of the Company's workforce. These statements were materially false and misleading. In truth: (1) the Company was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than Defendants represented and Defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) the Company improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) Defendants overstated the size of the Company's workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: