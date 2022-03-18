Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Natera, Inc. (NTRA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") NTRA. Investors who purchased Natera securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ntra.

The investigation concerns whether Natera and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a short report addressing Natera, entitled "Natera: Pioneers In Deceptive Medical Billing." Among other allegations, Natera stated that "[b]ased on more than 2 dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry experts, a review of hundreds of online complaints, FOIA requests to state Medicaid offices and state Attorneys General, and the company's financial filings, we show how Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers." Following publication of the Hindenburg Research report, Natera's stock price fell $17.95 per share, or 32.79%, to close at $36.80 per share on March 9, 2022. Then, on March 15, 2022, CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx") announced that it had won a $44.9 million false advertising lawsuit against Natera after a federal jury found that Natera and its senior executives falsely advertised its Prospera kidney transplant rejection assessment test and made false comparisons to CareDx's competing product, AlloSure. On this news, Natera's stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 15.52%, to close at $30.32 per share on March 15, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Natera shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ntra. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: