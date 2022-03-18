The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASTR, CABA and AKBA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR
Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022
Throughout the class period, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that Cabaletta's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA
Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2022
The AKBA lawsuit alleges Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
