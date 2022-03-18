The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EHTH, SPWR and AFRM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

eHealth, Inc. EHTH

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - July 23, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2022

The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

SunPower Corporation SPWR

Class Period: August 3, 2021 - January 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

SunPower Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

According to the filed complaint, on February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results. Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster - with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

