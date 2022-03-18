SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. AKBA SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA.
New York, New York -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") AKBA between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Akebia is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The Company's lead investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease ("CKD") in dialysis-dependent and nondialysis dependent ("NDD") adult patients.
Akebia's Phase 3 clinical programs for vadadustat include, among others, the PRO2TECT program in NDD-CKD patients with anemia (the "PRO2TECT Program"). The PRO2TECT Program's primary safety endpoint was defined as non-inferiority of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in time to first occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events ("MACE").
Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO2TECT Program's clinical prospects; (iii) accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On September 3, 2020, Akebia issued a press release announcing "top-line results" from the PRO2TECT Program, disclosing that "[v]adadustat did not meet the primary safety endpoint of the PRO2TECT program, defined as non-inferiority of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in time to first occurrence of [MACE.]"
On this news, Akebia's common share price fell $7.35 per share, or over 73%, to close at $2.65 per share on September 3, 2020.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.
