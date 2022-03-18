Alliance Mining Reports Sampling Results from Gilbert, Fox and Wolf Veins up to 44 G/T Gold Red Rice Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Alliance Mining Corp. ALM ("Alliance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from their Fall, 2021, prospecting and sampling program on their Red Rice Lake gold property in the Bissett-Rice Lake belt in south eastern Manitoba.

"We are very pleased with these initial results from the expanded Red Rice claim group," stated Alliance President Chris Anderson, "and we will have further announcements regarding exploration of the Fox vein in the very near future."

The sampling program was intended to determine exploration prospectivity and priority going forward on various veins and target zones within the recently expanded Red Rice Lake property. Sampled targets included the Fox, Wolf, Yankee Girl North, Gilbert, Clappalou, Elbow and CUPP vein systems.

Highlights from this program included 44.2 g/t from the Gilbert vein, 16.8 g/t from the Wolf vein, and 9.84 g/t from the Fox vein. Significant gold assay results are included in Table 1.

Table 1: Fall, 2021, Red Rice Lake Grab Samples Sample # Vein Au g/t RR-21-8 Gilbert 44.2 RR-21-14 Fox 6.69 RR-21-15 Fox 9.84 RR-21-16 Fox 9.36 RR-21-21 Wolf 16.8

Not surprisingly, the most consistent results were returned from the Fox vein, with all seven samples returning assays greater than 0.8 g/t. Both quartz vein material and silicified sericite schist wallrock from the Fox vein zone were determined to be mineralized. The Fox vein has had 54 drill holes since 1973 and will be a priority target going forward. Encouraging results were also returned from the Gilbert vein, located 1.5 km west of Red Rice Lake, and Wolf vein, located near the Fox vein, 1 km east of Red Rice Lake.

All samples in this work program were collected by William C. Hood. P.Geo. Samples were shipped to TSL Laboratories Inc (now Saskatchewan Research Council) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, an accredited laboratory. Samples were assayed by TSL's 30 g FA/ICP procedure, with gravimetric finish on samples returning greater than 3000 ppb Au.

All technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by William C. Hood, P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person on the Red Rice Lake gold project for the company.

