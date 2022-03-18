Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers' Nashville Office Offers Decades of Experience to Handle Personal Injury Cases

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has attorneys with extensive experience in personal injury law that, since 1985, have dedicated themselves to assisting Tennessee residents who have experienced serious injuries from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, nursing home abuse, slips and falls, wrongful death, and more.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers in Nashville, located at 446 James Robertson Pkwy #100, Nashville, TN 37219, has a team of experienced attorneys who assist injured victims that need legal help quickly. For decades, the Hughes & Coleman legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully represented thousands of clients in Tennessee.

Every year, millions of Americans suffer serious injuries from preventable accidents. These accidents occur in many different places, but negligence or recklessness is the ultimate cause in most cases. Tennessee law only allows a person one year from the date of the accident to file a personal injury lawsuit in court, and if they miss this deadline, their case may be dismissed. If a person suffers an injury in the previous year, it is imperative that they make a quick decision to file a lawsuit.

When a victim is involved in a serious accident, they may sustain serious injuries that have a long-term impact on their life. These injuries may necessitate ongoing medical treatment, a lengthy recovery period, and time away from work, which could incur high costs for the victim and their family. This is where experienced lawyers from Hughes & Coleman can help.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time when they seek an attorney and that it is important to work with a trustworthy legal team. The Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to keep clients informed at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

The Hughes & Coleman team is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer. Call 800-800-4600.

For more information on how the Hughes & Coleman Nashville Law Office encourages accident victims to take back control after being injured, visit https://www.accesswire.com/691520/Nashville-Law-Office-Encouraging-Accident-Victims-to-Take-Back-Control-After-Being-Injured.

For more information about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, visit www.hughesandcoleman.com/personal-injury/nashville/.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher, Client & Community Relations Core Leader

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com: