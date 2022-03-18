Melzi Surgical to Present at the LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Presentation on Friday, March 18th at 2:00 PM PT
RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Melzi Surgical ("Melzi" or the "Company"), a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses, announced today that Reid Rutherford, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT.
The presentation will highlight the Melzi Sharps Finder, a U.S. FDA registered device designed to locate instruments, needles, broken pieces and fragments, or sharp objects ("sharps") that have been lost inside a patient during surgery. The Sharps Finder provides patient safety, time, financial, and risk benefits. Following the presentation, there will be a breakout session onsite at the event.
In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.
A virtual live stream of the presentation will be accessible through the conference's partnering app for those who are registered to attend the event. For more information, please visit the LSI USA '22 conference website.
About Melzi Surgical
Melzi is a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses. The Company's lead product, the Melzi Sharps Finder, is a U.S. FDA registered device designed to locate instruments, needles, broken pieces and fragments, or sharp objects ("sharps") that have been lost inside a patient during surgery. The Melzi Sharps Finder is an easy-to-use hand tool capable of working in a 5mm trocar for laparoscopic and robotic surgeries and can also be used in open surgery. In a lab study, testing results with the Melzi Sharps Finder show detection of 13mm, 17mm, and 26mm needles with a 95% reliability rate.
The use of an adjunct technology, like the Melzi Sharps Finder, can bring patient safety, time, financial, and risk benefits. The Melzi Sharps Finder is currently indicated for use in gastroenterology and urology surgeries.
For more information about the Company, please visit melzisurgical.com
