Idaho Strategic to Ring the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange from Underground on Monday, March 21st, 2022

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Idaho Strategic Resources IDR ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is ringing the Opening Bell for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, March 21st, 2022.

IDR is planning to become the first company ever to ring the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange virtually, via video stream, from underground at the Golden Chest Mine. Idaho Strategic CEO, John Swallow commented, "It was a long road to get to this point and we couldn't have done it without our entire team and community supporting the business. When we were notified of the opportunity to ring the Opening Bell, it was a unanimous decision to do it virtually so all of our employees and our greater community can be involved. We are excited for the opportunity and want to thank the folks at the NYSE for supporting us and helping us make this event a reality."

To watch the Opening Bell, tune into Squawk on the Street at 6:30 am Pacific time (9:30 am Eastern time) on CNBC. A replay of the opening bell will also be available at www.NYSE.com/bell. The Company has plans to share the footage on its website and social media in the days following the event.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Domiciled in Idaho and headquartered in the Panhandle of northern Idaho, Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is one of the few resource-based companies (public or private) possessing the combination of officially recognized U.S. domestic rare earth element properties (in Idaho) and Idaho-based gold production located in an established mining community.

Idaho Strategic Resources produces gold at the Golden Chest Mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) area of the world-class Coeur d'Alene Mining District, north of the prolific Silver Valley. With over 7,000 acres of patented and unpatented land, the Company has the largest private land position in the area following its consolidation of the Murray Gold Belt for the first time in over 100-years.

In addition to gold and gold production, the Company maintains an important strategic presence in the U.S. Critical Minerals sector, specifically focused on the more "at-risk" Rare Earth Elements (REE's). The Company's Diamond Creek and Roberts REE properties are included in the U.S. national REE inventory as listed in USGS, IGS and DOE publications. Both projects are located in central Idaho and participating in the USGS Earth MRI program as well as the IGEM Program, focused on finding an ‘Idaho Solution' to our nation's dependence on foreign sources for minerals critical to a low-carbon future and our national defense.

With an impressive mix of experience and dedication, the folks at IDR maintain a long-standing "We Live Here" approach to corporate culture, land management, and historic preservation. Furthermore, it is our belief that successful operations begin with the heightened responsibility that only local oversight and a community mindset can provide. Its "everyone goes home at night" policy would not be possible without the multi-generational base of local exploration, drilling, mining, milling, and business professionals that reside in and near the communities of the Silver Valley and North Idaho.

