Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")
The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Halligan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$142.2272 300
USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$42,668.16
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-17; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
March 18, 2022
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/693621/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding
