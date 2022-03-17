Lawsuits Filed Against TAL, SPWR and TASK – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Tal Education Group TAL

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TAL :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tal-education-group-loss-submission-form/?id=24863&from=1

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) TAL's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and illicit business practices that flouted Chinese laws, regulations and policies, and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) TAL had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers, the creation of fake customer reviews designed to fraudulently lure new customers to TAL programs, the misrepresentation of teacher qualifications and course qualities, and the marketing of rigged promotional events; (c) TAL had defied Chinese policies designed to alleviate the burden imposed by tutoring services on students and their families, including by imposing hefty advances and recurring debt payments on course enrollees, by offering courses designed to give affluent students unfair advantages, by holding courses outside of allowable tutoring hours, and by linking for-profit courses to government-mandated schooling; (d) as a result of the foregoing, TAL was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and financial interests; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, TAL's historical growth was not sustainable or the result of legitimate business tactics as represented, and defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

SunPower Corporation SPWR

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SPWR :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=24863&from=1

Class Period: August 3, 2021 - January 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Taskus, Inc. TASK

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TASK :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24863&from=1

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law

View source version on accesswire.com: