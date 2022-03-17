CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BFLY, CABA and AKBA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. BFLY

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that Cabaletta's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA

AKBA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

