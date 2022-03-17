Lawsuits Filed Against TLS, FENC and MP - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Telos Corporation TLS

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TLS :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=24858&from=1

Class Period: November 19, 2020 - November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FENC :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=24858&from=1

Class Period: May 28, 2021 - November 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. MP

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT MP :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/mp-materials-corp-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=24858&from=1

Class Period: May 1, 2020 - February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the business combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-business combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company's profits; (v) MP Materials' ore at the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law

View source version on accesswire.com: