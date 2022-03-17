SHAREHOLDER ALERT: STTK ASTR AI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Allegations against STTK include that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

Allegations against ASTR include that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Allegations against AI include that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

