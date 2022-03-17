Viveve Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Reported total revenue for year end 2021 of $6.4 million representing 17% year-over-year growth

Enrollment completed in U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial for stress urinary incontinence and 12-month post treatment follow-up visits underway

PURSUIT top-line results anticipated at end of 2022

Conference call to be hosted by Company at 5:00 PM ET today

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE, a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will provide a corporate update on its scheduled conference call at 5:00 PM ET today.

"I am extremely pleased with the milestones achieved throughout 2021 as the entire Viveve team focused on advancing our stress urinary incontinence (SUI) program and growing our core market for SUI. In the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, we initiated our U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial in January 2021 and quickly onboarded 30 investigational sites in the following months. Trial enrollment accelerated mid-year as we increased promotional efforts with our clinical sites and successfully reached full 390 patient enrollment in mid-December," said Scott Durbin, Viveve's chief executive officer. "Concurrently, we have continued to support existing Viveve customers and drive System adoption and utilization through core medical specialists in U.S. and Asia Pacific markets. We look forward to the PURSUIT trial readout expected at the end of 2022 while continuing operational efficiencies and efforts to maintain a low cash burn rate."

Mr. Durbin added, "We believe our innovative, single treatment, dual-energy technology may benefit an estimated 25-30 million women in the U.S. who suffer from SUI, which we believe represents a multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity for Viveve."

2021 and Recent Business Highlights

Initiated and completed enrollment in U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial: Advanced our SUI clinical program in pursuit of a new U.S. indication. Patient 12-month follow-up visits underway with top-line results anticipated at the end of 2022.

Advanced our SUI clinical program in pursuit of a new U.S. indication. Patient 12-month follow-up visits underway with top-line results anticipated at the end of 2022. Established potential future reimbursement pathway for Company's SUI procedure . New Category III CPT® code awarded by American Medical Association for Viveve's dual-energy endovaginal procedure for SUI.

. New Category III CPT® code awarded by American Medical Association for Viveve's dual-energy endovaginal procedure for SUI. Reported total revenue for year end 2021 of $6.4 million : Achieved sales of 46 Viveve Systems and 24 System placements in the U.S. under the Company's subscription program. Maintained high-quality support to existing customers in U.S. and Asia Pacific markets to drive procedures and consumable tip volumes resulting in approximately 10,750 consumable treatment tips globally.

: Achieved sales of 46 Viveve Systems and 24 System placements in the U.S. under the Company's subscription program. Maintained high-quality support to existing customers in U.S. and Asia Pacific markets to drive procedures and consumable tip volumes resulting in approximately 10,750 consumable treatment tips globally. Completed equity financing and reduced operational cash burn rate : Successfully closed upsized $27.6 million offering in early 2021 to support the Company's operations while continuing efforts to maximize operational efficiencies and maintain a reduced cash burn rate through early 2023.

: Successfully closed upsized $27.6 million offering in early 2021 to support the Company's operations while continuing efforts to maximize operational efficiencies and maintain a reduced cash burn rate through early 2023. Expanded intellectual property portfolio : Strengthened the Company's patent estate with issuances in South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, and two patents in the U.S.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for 2021 totaled approximately $6.4 million compared to total revenue of approximately $5.5 million in 2020. Sales in 2021 included 46 Viveve Systems and approximately 10,750 disposable treatment tips compared to 31 Viveve Systems and approximately 8,900 disposable treatment tips in 2020. Under the Company's subscription program, we placed 24 Viveve Systems in the U.S. market in 2021

Gross profit for 2021 was approximately $0.6 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to gross profit of approximately $0.3 million, or 5% of revenue for 2020. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the higher volume of Systems and disposable treatment tips sold in 2021.

Total operating expenses for 2021 were approximately $22.2 million compared to $18.8 million for 2020. The increase is the result of the Company's efforts to advance our SUI development program and increase enrollment in our PURSUIT clinical trial.

Spending on research and development for 2021 was approximately $9.7 million compared to approximately $5.1 million in 2020. The increase in R&D spending was primarily due to costs associated with engineering and development work related to product line improvements and efforts to advance our SUI clinical development program.

Selling, general and administrative expenses during 2021 were approximately $12.5 million compared to approximately $13.7 million in 2020. The decrease in SG&A spending in 2021 was primarily due to reduced spending as a result of the cost reduction efforts to increase operational and commercial efficiency and lower cash burn rate.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2021 was approximately $26.7 million, or a net loss of $2.65 per share of common stock based on 10,089,722 weighted average shares outstanding during the period, compared with a net loss of approximately $26.1 million, or a net loss of $16.56 per share of common stock for 2020 based on 1,573,528 weighted average shares outstanding during the period (adjusted for the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split in December 2020).

Cash and cash equivalents were $19.2 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $6.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve® System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Viveve received FDA approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol in December 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported in January 2021 and completion of subject enrollment was announced on December 14, 2021. Topline results are anticipated at the end of 2022. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.

For more information visit Viveve's website at https://us.viveve.com .

VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,162 $ 6,523 Accounts receivable, net 549 770 Inventory 1,472 3,254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,055 1,031 Total current assets 22,238 11,578 Property and equipment, net 1,554 2,759 Investment in limited liability company 577 833 Other assets 1,544 1,460 Total assets $ 25,913 $ 16,630 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,480 $ 881 Accrued liabilities 3,053 2,416 Note payable, current portion - 918 Total current liabilities 4,533 4,215 Note payable, noncurrent portion 5,124 4,943 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,190 498 Total liabilities 10,847 9,656 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock and additional paid-in capital 256,919 226,800 Accumulated deficit (241,853 ) (219,826 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,066 6,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,913 $ 16,630

Note: All share and per share data has been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split which became effective after market close on December 1, 2020.

VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 6,426 $ 5,479 Cost of revenue 5,806 5,183 Gross profit 620 296 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,665 5,125 Selling, general and administrative 12,508 13,666 Total operating expenses 22,173 18,791 Loss from operations (21,553 ) (18,495 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan 1,358 - Modification of common warrants (373 ) (1,838 ) Interest expense, net (1,000 ) (910 ) Other expense, net (203 ) (289 ) Net loss from consolidated companies (21,771 ) (21,532 ) Loss from minority interest in limited liability company (256 ) (383 ) Comprehensive and net loss (22,027 ) (21,915 ) Series B convertible preferred stock dividends (4,691 ) (4,149 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (26,718 ) $ (26,064 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (2.65 ) $ (16.56 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 10,089,722 1,573,528

Note: All share and per share data has been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split which became effective after market close on December 1, 2020.

