SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies Rivian Automotive, Inc. Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN and certain of its executives for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on November 10, 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 6, 2022.

Additionally, shares of Rivian Automotive tumbled in after-hours trading on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after the company missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and forecast a modest increase in vehicle production for 2022.

Shares of the automaker were down by more than 14%, after earlier hitting a new 52-week low.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RIVN during the Class Period, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com .

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: