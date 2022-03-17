Autocar Truck Scores a Slam Dunk: Sponsors NBA G-League Team

Birmingham-based Autocar Truck Signs Five-Year Sponsorship Deal with The Birmingham Squadron

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Birmingham-based Autocar LLC, proud manufacturer of severe-duty trucks carrying North America's oldest truck brand, joined the list of prestigious companies that sponsor the city's newest professional sports team - the Birmingham Squadron.

As part of the National Basketball Association (NBA) G-League, the official minor league of the NBA, Birmingham Squadron, was established in 2019 and is one of 29 teams. Each team within the NBA G-League feeds into a professional basketball team under the NBA, with Birmingham Squadron feeding into the New Orleans Pelicans.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Autocar, exclusively focuses on building the best trucks for the vocational truck market and is the only 100% American-owned company that assembles all of its trucks in the USA. In addition, Autocar-brand trucks support critical American infrastructure sectors such as refuse, material handling, concrete and logistics.

"As a proud Birmingham company, Autocar is excited to be a sponsor of the Birmingham Squadron," said Name, title at Autocar. "At Autocar, we know the importance of putting down roots in your hometown and feel strongly that the Squadron sponsorship is an ideal way to extend our commitment to the city of Birmingham and demonstrate to our fellow Birminghamians that we're proud to be part of this community and want to support it as it grows."

Autocar is the only Birmingham-based company to ink a five-year sponsorship contract with the Squadrons. As a result, the OEM has two logos on the basketball court at the newly renovated Legacy Arena. Additionally, Autocar sponsors the Squadron's Autocar Truck race of the game and the Autocar Always Up dunk of the game. There is also an Autocar section of fans at each game with tickets provided by Autocar.

The addition of Autocar Truck as a corporate partner to Birmingham Squadron brings great opportunities to the team and the organization. Autocar joins more than two dozen corporate partners for the minor league team alongside Mercedes Benz, Coors Light, Sheraton, etc.

The Squadron provides Birmingham and surrounding residents with a thrilling opportunity to see NBA-caliber talent as it develops. About 45 percent of NBA players come from the NBA G-League experience. The G-League provides players, coaches, officials, trainers and front office staff with an opportunity to learn and prepare for a future with the NBA.

Established businesswoman and billionaire Gayle Benson currently owns the Squadron and strongly supports the Birmingham community. She also owns the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League (NFL) and the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

"We are proud to call Autocar a partner of the Birmingham Squadron," said David Lane, Squadron General Manager of Business Operations. "Aligning ourselves with Birmingham-based companies and building long-term relationships was a point of emphasis for our organization, especially in our inaugural season. Partnering with Autocar was a perfect opportunity to connect with the community and help grow a pillar of the Birmingham business community. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Autocar for many years to come."

For more information about Autocar, visit AutocarTruck.com.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC

Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractors and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar Truck recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its Always Up direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time and act proactively, timely and with simplicity. For more information on Autocar Truck, visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 833-857-0200.

