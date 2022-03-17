The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EDU, ASTR and SPWR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU

Class Period: April 24, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

Throughout the class period, Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

SunPower Corporation SPWR

Class Period: August 3, 2021 - January 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

During the class period, SunPower Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

