How Window Film May Stem the Tide of Rising Utility Bills

WASHINTGON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) offers a brochure with advice for consumers on how to select window films to improve the performance of windows they already have to help stem the tide of rising utility costs and also reduce their carbon footprint.

According to Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA, the nonprofit group's mission is to educate consumers so they may gain insights on how to select the right window film to save money and receive other health and safety benefits.

"Window film is readily available and surprisingly in this era of backlogs, it may be professionally installed in about a day or less, at about one tenth the cost of replacement windows, while delivering similar energy savings as well as other benefits that most windows do not offer," said Smith.

Window film is a very thin and durable polyester that is permanently adhered to either surface of glass windows in good condition, and it often comes with complex performance coatings designed to immediately deliver a wide array of solutions depending on the type of window film being professionally installed.

Once installed, window film may offer year-round savings of about five to 10 percent of a buildings' total energy bill. Many window films are designed to block 40-60 percent of all energy being lost through glass and may also cut air conditioning costs by 30 percent.

If the residence is exposed to a lot of sunlight, then installing a window film to reduce the sun's solar heat gain could be a selection factor, while taking into consideration the overall appearance of the window film from both the exterior and interior of a living area, as window films range from being nearly clear to opaque.

If there is exterior shading that unevenly passes across windows, this is a factor consumers should mention to a window film professional as it may impact the type of film selected. If glare and hot spots are a problem, then window films that reduce these factors would be a consideration. In addition, all quality window films block 99 percent of the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays to reduce interior fading and help to protect the skin and eyes from damage.

Window films can also add a margin of safety to glass by helping to hold it together if broken and there are security window films that may have more safety factors, such as upgrading windows in bathrooms and in stairways to building safety codes in areas where accidental contact with unprotected glass is more likely.

