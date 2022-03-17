NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of CNB Financial Corporation CCNE concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to: https://www.zlk.com/compensation2/cnb-financial-corp-pa-information-request-form or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact the firm. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
https://www.accesswire.com/693555/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Notifies-Shareholders-of-an-Investigation-Concerning-Possible-Breaches-of-Fiduciary-Duty-by-Certain-Officers-and-Directors-of-CNB-Financial-Corporation-CCNE
