CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ASTR, RIVN and AI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ASTR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24841&wire=1

RIVN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24841&wire=1

AI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/c3-ai-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24841&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR

ASTR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24841&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 6, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24841&wire=1

Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/c3-ai-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24841&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: