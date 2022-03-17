Real American Capital Announces Management Changes for 2022

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Real American Capital Corporation RLAB, effective with a vote of a majority of RLAB shareholders, has announced the departure of Dean Konstantine as CEO and board member of the company; Konstanine's associate, Ted Frowd has also left the company, as of January 1, 2022.

Taking over all CEO duties are Jon Dougal and Julian Decierdo who now serve as sole directors and Co-CEO's on an interim basis. Working with Dougal and Decierdo during the transition period will be Doug Newton, founder and creative director who has agreed to head-up RLAB's newly formed Strategy Review Board.

Newton whose background has included management responsibilities for General Foods; the White House anti-inflation "Win" campaign; and Norwich Pharmacal for which he won a Clio Award, said "the first goal of the Review Board will be to identify optimum ways to generate revenues and net profits for the company.

"One product we hope to successfully establish in 2022 is RLAB's organic, carbon-capturing, soil re-conditioning plant food, Resurgent®, the brain-child of long-time environmentalist and sustainability guru, Jon Dougal, going back to the days when Jon was a founding member of the Clinton Committee on the Environment in 1997.

"In addition, the Review board will explore joint-venture opportunities in the fields of product licensing, value-added agriculture, cost-efficient food production and water conservation. RLAB will also seek to form partnerships with indoor (vertical) and outdoor farming owners for development of organic foods, plants, herbs, and other food stuffs.

"Water conservation, carbon sequestration and innovative land management practices will be at the top of our priority list, as we seek to develop a wide variety of high quality, consistent and safe products."

Jon Dougal added, "RLAB's guiding principle is to recognize we live in an increasingly 'warming and water-stressed world.' Those five words come from Thomas L. Friedman and reflect our company's goal to be associated with goods and services that play a positive role in the health, safety and sustainability of the planet."

* * *

About Real American Capital Corp. RLAB:

Real American Capital Corporation RLAB trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLAB/.

RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered or applied for includes Resurgent®; Nature Treating Nature®; Born & Bred in the USA® (owned by RLAB since 2011); Rising Harvest; and Healthy Living Soil ®.

Forward Looking Statement:

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Real American Capital Corp. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy.

Contact:

Jon@rlabusa.com / julian@rlabusa.com -- 310-289-5000 (phone or text) Real American Capital Corp. 74725 Joni Drive -- Palm Desert, CA 92260 https://rlabusa.com/

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: