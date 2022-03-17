INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Verra Mobility Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verra Mobility Corporation ("Verra" or "the Company") VRRM for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Verra issued a press release on February 28, 2022, "announc[ing] its filing of a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to disclose that it will not be able to file its Form 10-K by its due date of March 1, 2022 and is not expected to do so within the 15-day extension period allowed by the Form." The Company additionally disclosed that "during its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility Corporation (the "Company") determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: