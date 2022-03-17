GameDriver, the Gaming Industry's First Out-of-the-Box Automated Testing Solution, is Now Widely Available; Receives $2 Million USD in Seed Round Funding

The Company Will Attend GDC, Demonstrating How the Software Reduces Costs, Provides Rapid Feedback, and Increases Test Coverage and Consistency



MARTINEZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Today, GameDriver™ - leading provider of automated testing cycles for video games, VR, AR, and other immersive experiences - is proud to announce that its eponymous IX test automation product - the first of its kind designed specifically for the gaming and XR industry - is now widely available. GameDriver enables developers to automate video game playtesting, allowing for testers to streamline their test efforts, improve their project's time-to-market, increase test coverage, make better use of manual QA practices, and enhance the quality of the user experience.





In addition, GameDriver also announced today that it has successfully closed its seed round, receiving $2 million USD in funds from lead investor Panoramic Ventures, headed by General Partner Dan Drechsel. The investment will allow for additional company growth and enhance their development capabilities.

GameDriver was created in 2018 by Robert Gutierrez, Shane Evans, and Phillip Mayhew, who combined their 45+ years of experience in automated testing with their love for video games to combat the over-reliance on manual testing in the gaming industry. By creating a tool capable of standardized, reusable, and scalable automated testing, GameDriver is able to give time back to testers, and development costs back to creators and publishers, resulting in higher quality products.

"GameDriver is a game-changer when it comes to ensuring quality in the gaming industry," said Robert Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of GameDriver. "It's the only solution of its kind, allowing developers to deliver an excellent product on-time and on-budget. With Dan and the rest of Panoramic in our corner, we expect GameDriver to get in the hands of a lot more developers, which will address some key issues affecting the game development workforce, the user experience, and other crucial points that impact everyone in interactive entertainment."

"Panoramic Ventures already has an active presence in test automation, so GameDriver is a seamless fit in our portfolio," said Dan Drechsel, General Partner at Panoramic Ventures. "We're excited to be a part of a milestone advancement in addressing the numerous challenges facing testing processes in the gaming vertical. GameDriver's suite of automated testing tools is set to see extensive growth and an accelerated adoption rate and I'm thrilled to assist the eager team at GameDriver in this stage of the company's life."

Currently fully compatible with the Unity engine, GameDriver is designed to provide out-of-the-box testing automation solutions for 2D, 3D, and VR/AR experiences across PC, mobile, console, and standalone platforms in single and multli-player scenarios. Users can test locally or remotely on both Windows and MacOS, as well as Android and iOS devices for mobile games. GameDriver supports a large ecosystem of game engines, test frameworks, and execution platforms, including Unity, NUnit, Jenkins, MSTest, BitBar, and Oculus, with more to come as the product evolves.

"We've had a lot of success working with companies like InContext Solutions and others in the gaming space," said Shane Evans, Co-founder, Chief Product Officer and Evangelist at GameDriver. "It's been amazing working with these companies and seeing the results of using GameDriver to automate their testing. Those we have worked with have reported dramatically faster test cycles, lower costs, a more streamlined workflow, and most importantly, fewer bugs!"



GameDriver delivers the following key benefits:

Provides rapid feedback for each build and release

Ensures a high-quality immersive experience across digital mediums

Increases test coverage, consistency, and execution time

Reduces dependency on manual testing by up to 85%

Controls the cost of ongoing Quality Assurance

Reduces time-to-market

GameDriver is now widely available in Free Trial, Tester Edition, and Enterprise Edition tiers. To get started, visit https://gamedriver.io.

The GameDriver team will exhibit at GDC 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, from March 23 to 25, at booth S434. Shane Evans and Robert Gutierrez will be available for interviews and demonstrations with interested developers, publishers, and industry professionals looking to learn more about this innovative product. Interested developers, publishers, and other industry professionals can meet with the GameDriver team by registering for GDC and making an appointment via the event's MeetToMatch platform.

If you'd like to learn more about GameDriver, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, join their Discord server or request to join their Slack community by emailing community@gamedriver.io.

A full press kit including logos and screenshots can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/GameDriver-PressKit.

About GameDriver

GameDriver was founded in 2018 to introduce standardized, reusable, and scalable automated testing to an industry in desperate need. Video games, VR, AR, and other forms of interactive entertainment rely too heavily on manual quality assurance practices. This can lead to additional labor cost, unideal working situations, and an overall lower quality product. GameDriver mitigates these issues by streamlining the testing process and making the best use of manual testers' time. https://gamedriver.io

About Panoramic Ventures

Panoramic Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta that takes a "wider-view" approach to investing by targeting the Southeast and Midwest, and placing a focus on diverse founders and university startups. Panoramic opens new doors for overlooked founders, giving more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies. For more information, visit www.panoramic.vc or follow Panoramic Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.



