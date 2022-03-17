ñol

Pressure BioSciences Updates Stakeholders with Solid Progress on Key 2022 Goals: UST Commercial Release, Major Revenue Increase, Continued Financial Position Improvement, and Planned Uplist to National Market

by ACCESSWIRE
March 17, 2022 9:29 AM | 6 min read

Company Reports Record Instrument Orders in March, Expands BaroFold Platform Services, Builds Strong Demand for Initial UST Tolling Services, and Prepares Foundation for Uplisting

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty services to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today updated stakeholders on the Company's key 2022 goals. The Company believes these goals are attainable in the current fiscal year and that their achievement will put PBI on a rapid path to sustained growth, value increase, and profitability.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales at PBI, commented: "The 2020 pandemic year was very challenging for PBI. With a majority of our customers being academic and industrial laboratories, many were actually closed for much of 2020. Fortunately, most reopened in early 2021, which resulted in a return of strong product revenue for all of FY 2021. With continued laboratory openings in late 2021 and early 2022, and strongly renewed interest in PBI's innovative product line, we are pleased to report the receipt of more instrument orders in the month of March 2022 than in any single calendar month in our history. We believe this strong demand trend will continue throughout 2022, and beyond."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI added: "In addition to the record number of instrument orders for a month, interest and engagement with our enabling BaroFold Platform protein refolding services has grown significantly over the past few months. We have also made measurable progress thus far in Q1 2022 in preparing for the commercialization of our revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) Platform. Of particular note, we have significantly improved our balance sheet and solidified the foundation for our planned uplisting from the OTC Markets to a national exchange before year's end. We have an exciting year ahead: we are prepared and ready for the challenge."

A progress update on the Company's four key 2022 goals:

Achieve Significant FY 2022 Revenue Increase

  • Record monthly instrument sales reported for March 2022. We expect interest and upward trend to continue.
  • PBI Agrochem sales started slowly pending planned assets acquisition. We expect strong Q2 2022 sales.
  • Discussions with key pharma groups expected to lead to significant BaroFold services contracts.

Ultra Shear Technology (UST) Platform Commercialization

  • First commercial system ("BaroShear MAX") successfully installed at The Ohio State University (January).
  • Gala unveiling for major global food/beverage companies planned for May/June 2022.
  • East and west coast UST tolling sites ("fee for service") expected to be operational by Q4 2022.
  • UST contracts expected to be signed with cosmetics, nutraceutical, and agrochem customers prior to Q4 2022.
  • Initial build of UST systems to be complete by year-end for 2023 placements under lease/license agreements.

Strengthen Financial Position

  • Dramatic improvements to debt structure nearly complete.
  • 80% of current loan debt has agreed to convert to equity upon uplist. Half of remaining loan debt expected to follow.

Uplist to NASDAQ or NYSE

  • A plan to meet requirements of NASDAQ/NYSE to qualify for 2022 uplisting developed and executing smoothly.

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, PBI's Board Chairman, provided a broader context: "Our team has performed admirably in challenging circumstances, to build strong growth in interest, trials, and results around each of our technology platforms. We are especially pleased with our excellent progress in resolving debt and accrued expense balances and consequent strengthening of our balance sheet in preparation for our UST services and licensing launch, our planned agrochemical company assets acquisition, and a new trajectory of accretive growth, all in preparation for the completion of our long-planned NASDAQ or NYSE uplisting. We thank our loyal investors for their strong multi-year support, as we zero in on our expected transition to profitability in 2023."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:
http://www.pressurebiosciences.com
Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:
Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO ( 508) 230-1828 (T)
John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales (508) 230-1829 (F)
Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman (650) 703-8557(T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/693489/Pressure-BioSciences-Updates-Stakeholders-with-Solid-Progress-on-Key-2022-Goals-UST-Commercial-Release-Major-Revenue-Increase-Continued-Financial-Position-Improvement-and-Planned-Uplist-to-National-Market

Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

