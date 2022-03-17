InsuraGuest Goes Live with TravelNet Solutions New Platform

Enterprise Software Solutions for Leading Hotels, Resorts and Vacation Rental Managers
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® ISGIISGIF ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, announces it has gone live with TravelNet Solutions, makers of Track, an enterprise software solution for leading hotels, resorts, and vacation rental managers.
InsuraGuest supplemental insurance coverages, which include a primary no-fault medical coverage, theft of personal property, and property damage are now available for purchase by users of Track, including hotels, resorts, vacation rental managers.
Once the hotel, resort, or vacation rental manager chooses to use the InsuraGuest insurance product, the policy will be automatically embedded on every reservation night that comes through their system, and a nightly charge will be applied. As a result, the customer will use InsuraGuest as their primary coverage before making a claim on their current GL or homeowner/commercial tenant policy, within the policy limits.
About Travelnet Solutions
Celebrating its 21st year serving the hospitality industry, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) provides integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including the TRACK Property Management System, CRM, and call center software as well as a full suite of digital marketing services, booking engine, and high-converting websites. TNS is on a mission to transform how hospitality works. To learn more about how TNS can help you, please visit www.tnsinc.com.
About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.
Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance
InsuraGuest Technologies ISGI is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to automatically embed its short-term rental insurance products to vacation rentals, hotel, and sports and events activities.
CA / LIC: 6001686
For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com
The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Company Contact:
InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.
Media Relations
Adam Handelsman
media@InsuraGuest.com
+1 512 363 0594
TravelNet Solutions
Vice President of Marketing
Jeff Robertson
jrobertson@tnsinc.com
+1 541-390-1958
SOURCE: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/693411/InsuraGuest-Goes-Live-with-TravelNet-Solutions-New-Platform
