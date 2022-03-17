The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BMBL, ELMS and AKBA

NEW YORK NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bumble Inc. BMBL

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of the Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

During the class period, Bumble Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ELMS

Class Period: March 31, 2021 - February 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2022

The ELMS lawsuit alleges that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2022

Throughout the class period, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead investigational product candidate, vadadustat, was not as safe in treating non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, defendants overstated the clinical prospects of a Phase 3 clinical program for vadadustat; (iii) accordingly, defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

