selfologi Chooses Digital Technology Consulting Partner Grid Dynamics to Launch Its Cosmetic Treatment Platform

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. DYN (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital engineering services and solutions, today announced it has launched a fully transactional B2B and B2C commerce application for selfologi, a Dubai-based digital platform aiming to become the number one cosmetic treatment destination in the Middle East.

In partnership with Grid Dynamics, commercetools, and other partners, Dubai-based digital platform selfologi launches a fully transactional B2B and B2C content and commerce marketplace

selfologi's cosmetic treatment site was built on an accelerated timeline with a composable commerce architecture, leveraging best-of-breed advanced technologies including microservices, APIs, cloud-native SaaS, and headless

Grid Dynamics was chosen for its deep experience in designing and developing transactional web applications and deep data science and engineering expertise

Grid Dynamics is the lead digital technology consulting partner on the project, bringing together best-of-breed capabilities from additional providers including commercetools, Algolia, Amplience, Emarsys, and Yotpo. Working closely with these partners and the selfologi team, Grid Dynamics leveraged a composable commerce MACH architecture to design and develop the selfologi platform, bringing the first MVP to customers within three months and a full-fledged B2B and B2C transactional website to market in roughly one year - a much shorter timeframe than is normally required for such large-scale projects.

"The idea to create an original and transformational website for both cosmetic treatment providers and their customers went from a vision to a fully functional business commerce application in record time," said Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi. "The guidance and expertise from our partners and leadership from Grid Dynamics have helped us bring this innovative platform to market with incredible pace and efficiency. We are excited to launch this platform to an under-served industry and become the primary destination for anyone seeking cosmetic treatments in the Middle East."

Paving the Way for Digital Transformation in Cosmetic Treatment

According to Google search data, more than one million searches for cosmetic treatments are conducted each month in the Middle East. Additionally, selfologi estimates that over $2.2 billion USD worth of cosmetic treatments take place annually across the region.

The selfologi B2B platform hosts nearly 300 practitioners from the region's leading cosmetic treatment clinics, and enables them to schedule their availability, set prices, manage customer bookings, and provide customers with detailed information about available treatments and providers. The selfologi B2C site allows consumers to learn about cosmetic treatments through original, in-depth editorial content, then compare different cosmetic treatment providers, book treatments, and pay directly on the platform.

"The launch of the selfologi website is an example of the cutting-edge development capabilities Grid Dynamics offers in building a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native commerce platform for both businesses and consumers," said Maneesh Kumar, Director of Technical Consulting and Delivery for Grid Dynamics. "Our work with commercetools and our other partners on this project gives us a leading position in the Cosmetic Treatment industry, a highly specialized field that goes far beyond selling products online."

"The partnership between commercetools and Grid Dynamics is strengthened by the deep experience both companies have in delivering advanced digital capabilities to the retail sector - which we are now able to offer to the cosmetic treatment market," said Michael Scholz, VP Product Marketing at commercetools. "Bringing selfologi's vision to light with its innovative online marketplace is certain to disrupt the cosmetic treatment industry and forever change how consumers and providers transact business in this distinct field."

About selfologi

Based in Dubai, UAE, selfologi is the destination that empowers consumers to discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments. The healthtech innovators aim to offer consumers an unparalleled platform that informs, educates, and helps them realize their full potential. selfologi comprises a global team of experts with digital knowledge and a deep understanding of the cosmetic treatments industry.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics GDYN is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

