Notix Announces the Release of In-App Notifications Feature

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Notix, a high-tech and multifunctional push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization, announces a new feature for in-app notifications delivery. Notix partners will have an opportunity to communicate with their customers in a new way - sending messages within mobile applications, which can become an efficient step in their multichannel marketing strategy. The feature will become available for Notix users in April 2022.

Why should marketers pay attention to Notix in-app strategy?

As Statista reports, mobile accounts for almost half of all web traffic around the world with 54,4% of global traffic generated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Experts also claim that users prefer mobile applications for such activities as watching video content, accessing social media, and using email. As such, in-app notifications have a huge potential when it comes to content visibility and user engagement: website owners and marketers can share their own content and update the audience on important stories, app's new releases, etc.

Notix team is assured that multichannel marketing strategies are the most efficient and profitable. At Notix, marketers can utilize up to three channels - web push, mobile app push (when push is delivered to users' notification centers and aims to return them back to app), and in-app push notifications that engage users right inside the app.

One of the most prominent features provided by Notix's new in-app notifications technology is an opportunity to target users by categories, which ensures a higher level of push notification relevance. Precise targeting by categories is a way to zoom in on your audience, since it considers such aspects as a country, region, city, device, custom user groups, and other statistical data of application users.

"Users have different online behaviors. Some of them prefer checking content via browsers or watching entertaining content online, while others prefer doing the same things within applications. Multichannel marketing that includes app notifications can help marketers win users' attention in one way or another. Using more platforms helps marketers reach their target audience and increases chances for better connections as well as more leads," - Karina Arkhangelskaya, CEO at Notix.

While push notifications service provided previously by Notix can help marketers reach users that prefer using browsers for their online activity, in-app helps cover a significantly larger segment that includes application users, as well.

For more information about Notix's new features and service as a whole, please contact the company's Support Team.

About Notix

Notix is a full-fledged platform for web push and mobile app push notifications delivery. The company provides website owners with numerous features to ensure successful user engagement and re-engagement. The list of services includes parallel testing with other platforms, audience migration and segmentation, precise tracking in real-time, and subscribers monetization.

