LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BMBL, STTK and EDU - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Bumble Inc. BMBL

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BMBL :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bumble-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24493&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of the Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT STTK :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24493&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 1, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EDU :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24493&from=1

Class Period : April 24, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 5, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE : Jakubowitz Law

View source version on accesswire.com: