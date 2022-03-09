LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST SLI, FENC and CRNC - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=24491&from=1
Class Period : May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 28, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=24491&from=1
Class Period : May 28, 2021 - November 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 11, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Cerence Inc. CRNC
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24491&from=1
Class Period : February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
