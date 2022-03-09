CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ELMS, TLS and ASTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ELMS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=24492&wire=1

TLS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=24492&wire=1

ASTR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24492&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ELMS

ELMS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 31, 2021 - February 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 4, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=24492&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Telos Corporation TLS

TLS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 19, 2020 - November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 8, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=24492&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Telos Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR

ASTR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24492&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: