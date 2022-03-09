CLVT, SLI & STTK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Upcoming Class Actions Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Clarivate Plc CLVT CLVT-PA)))
Class Period: February 26, 2021 - December 27, 2021
Deadline: March 25, 2022
For more info:www.bgandg.com/clvt.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (2) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (3) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global; (4) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI
Class Period: May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021
Deadline: March 28, 2022
For more info:www.bgandg.com/sli.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the LiSTR technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (2) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK
Class Period: Shattuck securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period")
Deadline: April 1, 2022
For more info:www.bgandg.com/sttk.
The complaint alleges that the materials supporting the IPO and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
