Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cerence Inc. ("Cerence" or the "Company") CRNC and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cerence securities between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/crnc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) that Defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/crnc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cerence you have until April 26, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

