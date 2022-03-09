GWGH Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Notifies GWG Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or "the Company") GWGH and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders n behalf of all persons who purchased GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWGH" or the "Company") bonds ("L Bonds"), directly in GWGH's L Bond Offering ("LBO") pursuant to a registration statement that became effective on June 3, 2020 ("June 2020 Registration Statement"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gwgh.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, including in the June 2020 Registration Statement for the offering and sale of L Bonds, to engineer a GWGH's L Bond distribution platform so as to enrich themselves, leaving GWGH insolvent and the L Bonds virtually worthless. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (1) the June 2020 Registration Statement was negligently prepared; (2) the June 2020 Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading; (3) the June 2020 Registration Statement stated that GWGH intended to use the net proceeds from the LBO to grow its "alternative asset exposure"- including through investments in The Beneficient Company Group L.P. ("Ben LP") and its subsidiaries in the form of equity investments and loans-to "create a unified platform uniquely positioned to provide an expanded suite of products, service and resources for investors," and to better position Ben LP's "balance sheet, working capital and liquidity profile to satisfy anticipated Texas Department of Banking regulatory requirements; (4) these statements were materially false and misleading at the time it was made because: (a) only a small percentage of the offering proceeds was being used for these purposes as of this time; (b) this materially misrepresented Ben LP 's business prospects and ability to achieve those objectives; and (c) those investments and loans were neither used to increase the value of GWGH's assets (alternative or otherwise), nor to provide an expanded set of products or services for investors, nor to increase working capital or liquidity, nor to satisfy any regulatory requirements.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gwgh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GWG you have until April 22, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

