Klocked Announces Fan Freak March Madness Race

Build your basketball and running streak to win $5,000 cash plus sports NFTs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . EPY EPYFF (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that the award-winning Klocked and Fan Freak apps have released a special race and streak challenge for NCAA March Madness. By building winning college basketball predictions in Fan Freak and running or walking daily with Klocked, participants can win $5,000 cash, plus special sports NFTs.

Registration is now open for Klocked's March Madness Challenge. The Challenge starts on NCAA Selection Sunday - March 13, 2022. Build your Klocked March Madness streak with daily activity for chances to win sports NFT, to climb the leaderboard, and collect your medal.

The first virtual activity starts at the University of Dayton and ends at the University Arena - the site of the NCAA March Madness First Four. The First Four games take place on March 15. Build your Klocked March Madness Streak with a daily run or walk from March 13 to the Final Four on April 4 in New Orleans.

On game day, March 15, don't forget to select your March Madness daily picks in the Fan Freak app for a chance to win up to $5,000. Build your Fan Freak streak from NCAA, NHL, NBA, and other games. Play Fan Freak and Klocked to win cash and prizes.

"Sports is a way to bring us together," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked. "The Klocked and Fan Freak March Madness challenge starts next week and we hope you can join us."

Klocked participants will teleport to the site of March Madness games across the United States and even get a special preview of Fan Freak Stadium in the Klocked World metaverse.

Klocked March Madness participants running anywhere in the world will receive:

awesome augmented reality unboxing experience

digital race t-shirt and race bib

augmented reality finisher's medal

race audio coaching guide

race landmark announcements

get added to division leaderboard

earn points to unlock special features

replays and highlights

spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race

To register and obtain more information visit Klocked .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game and sports metaverse creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the award-winning augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, 3D metaverse, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Klocked World - Sports Metaverse

Fan Freak Sports App

