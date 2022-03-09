CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GATO, TASK and AI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Taskus, Inc. TASK

TASK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Taskus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

