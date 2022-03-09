New to The Street TV and DAFI Protocol Join Forces to Boost Brand Awareness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / FMW Media Inc.'s New to The Street TV and DAFI Protocol DAFI/USD ("DAFI") signed a new partnership to increase the brand awareness of the blockchain startup through a 6-part interview series across New to The Street's syndicated television networks.

The contract calls for the New to the Street TV anchors to interview key corporate representatives from DAFI to help enthusiastic blockchain developers understand the benefits of programmable staking rewards. FMW Media will produce and broadcast the shows across all New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business , Bloomberg , and other TV outlets.

Airings expect to bring attention to DAFI's Super Staking ecosystem, a unique way to increase user participation through rewards while reducing supply shocks that arise from standard crypto staking reward programs. Super Staking converts market-demand volatility into reward quantity, helping long-term token holders stay committed to the protocol's growth. DAFI is rolling out several rewards distribution solutions that aim to revolutionize emerging economies in the DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse sectors.

"We're really excited about the opportunity that New to the Street is giving us to educate a broader audience about the true power of our Staking 2.0 economic module," stated Zana Rana, Founder of DAFI Protocol DAFI/USD . "It's reassuring to see that such a major TV show believes in our vision and is willing to enhance the awareness and recognition of DAFI and our synthetic dTokens technology. This interview series will allow us to explain the DAFI ecosystem and how Super Staking aims to disrupt staking rewards in the blockchain industry. We look to maximize brand awareness with each televised interview to boost the usage of our programmable rewards technology and participate in the Internet of staking."

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, "I am excited to have DAFI Protocol DAFI/USD on the show for a 6-part TV series. Their innovation with the Super Staking changes the rewards blockchain programs currently used throughout the crypto marketplace. Our viewers will surely benefit in getting a greater understanding of the benefits of implementing programmable rewards in any blockchain network."

The future filmed broadcastings of New to The Street's interviews, show dates and time with DAFI Protocol (DAFI), "To Be Announced."

About DAFI Protocol DAFI/USD ("DAFI"):

DAFI Protocol DAFI/USD ("DAFI")created the first transition from simple token rewards, to demand-tied rewards, which incentivize users from better liquidity and staking. DAFI creates limitless applications with reduced inflation by replacing simple token rewards with dTokens. As a network grows in demand, dTokens distributed to users can increase in quantity. Essentially, DAFI converts demand volatility into user rewards. Super Staking, the first mainnet product of DAFI, was launched in 2021. Super Staking is Staking 2.0, and it involves staking for a dToken as a reward; visualize the token as a fragment of a network. It is created from the token and then distributed as a reward. The cool thing is that they can split & multiply if they sense demand in the network has risen. Similarly, they can reduce & make themselves scarce if the network falls in value. DAFI is instrumental in creating intelligent reward models for blockchain-built games, as well as DeFi protocols - https://www.dafiprotocol.io/ & https://stake.dafiprotocol.io/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform had its first show broadcast Sunday, December 27. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

