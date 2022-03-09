Rhinogram Announces Addition of RhinoCall to its Virtual Care Platform

New feature allows providers to make secure outbound calls from any device, while displaying office number

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Rhinogram, a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform, today announced the integration of RhinoCall to its platform. The new feature enables providers using the Rhinogram platform to compliantly make outbound calls from any device, displaying one consistent phone number (e.g., the practice's office number).

RhinoCall is built into existing communication workflows and allows providers and staff to start an outbound call directly from the Rhinogram platform (via mobile, desktop, or native apps), from wherever they are - removing the need to look up a patient's contact information or manually dial out. All calls placed with RhinoCall display the practice's office number (or another selected number), protecting the personal numbers of providers and staff. Additionally, all calls made with RhinoCall are fully audited, logged and permission controlled.

"As staff shortages continue to affect the healthcare industry, there is a growing need for streamlining workflow wherever possible. RhinoCall allows providers and staff to make outbound calls quickly and securely from any of their devices, while never compromising their personal number," said Dr. Keith Dressler, chairman and chief executive officer of Rhinogram. "RhinoCall give practices control of when and how they communicate with their patients, while protecting their practice, personal time and personal cellphone number."

Rhinogram enables providers to securely communicate with patients via text message, video interactions and phone calls at any time from their mobile device to address appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests, medical records access and more. Rhinogram's virtual care platform gives providers several options for contactless care and extends care to patients with limited access, such as those living in rural communities. The platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns.

To learn more about Rhinogram's HIPAA-compliant, virtual care platform visit www.rhinogram.com or email hello@rhinogram.com.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential text message, video interactions and encrypted phone calls in real time. The virtual care platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

