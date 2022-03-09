ñol

Michael Hawthorne, PhD, Named Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Bakhu Holdings

by ACCESSWIRE
March 9, 2022

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Bakhu Holdings, Corp. BKUH today announced the appointment of Michael R. Hawthorne, PhD, 47, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer to primarily assist President and CEO Evripides Drakos in the Company's expansion plans.

"Dr. Hawthorne is an international biopharma leader with strategic and operational skills ranging from launching start-up discovery biotech companies up to driving growth in global businesses employing more than 10,000 people," according to Drakos. "His experience in growing companies in the cell science space will be invaluable to our business," Drakos said.

Bakhu Holdings has the exclusive North American rights to sublicense a process to grow select cannabinoids in proprietary bioreactors with consistent qualitative and quantitative attributes at what management believes is a significant discount to traditional cultivation and manufacturing processes.

Upon onboarding, Dr. Hawthorne said: "I am pleased to join the management team to accelerate the transition from laboratory R&D and testing to full commercialization of the Bakhu patented process in order to maximize value for shareholders."

Michael's initial duties will be to assist in capital markets coordination, applying developing technology to various licenses as well as assisting in day-to-day operations of the Company and financial reporting. Furthermore, he is charged with assisting in making introductions with regard to potential strategic business partners, sublicensees, joint venture partners and similar to create revenue streams for the Company. These tasks will also include plans to raise debt and/or equity capital when needed as well as exit strategies.

Dr. Hawthorne was awarded Fellowship of The Royal Society of Biology (FRSB) in 2020 in recognition of his long-time contributions to global biosciences.

In an almost thirty year career in the bioscience industry, Dr. Hawthorne has held senior global leadership positions in Pfizer PFE, Genzyme SNY and Sangstat SANG. He has gone on to launch several VC-backed start-ups in the space, most recently Censo Biotechnologies, a cell science company which was acquired in March 2021. He is an adviser to several private equity companies including BG Capital (USA) and NovaBio (Switzerland). He is a retained adviser to a number of young healthcare companies, including Closed Loop Medicine Ltd (UK).

Dr. Hawthorne earned his PhD from the University of Washington in Neuropharmacology in 2000. He received his undergraduate BSC degree with honors from the University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in Pharmacology in 1995.

About Bakhu Holdings, Corp.

Bakhu Holdings, Corp. BKUH holds a license to cell replication technology to produce, manufacture and sell cannabis-related products - sometimes referred in the industry as cannabinoids - exclusively in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Company's business model to exploit this intellectual property is to sell royalty-based sub-licenses to properly-licensed third parties who will cultivate and manufacture cannabis products. They plan to incorporate the cell replication technology in production facilities that they fund, build and operate to produce medical, food additive and recreational cannabis-related products.

Headquarters: One World Trade center, Suite 130, Long Beach, CA 90831. Phone: (310) 891-1959.

Website: bakhuholdings.com
Text: info@bakhuholdings.com
Twitter: @BakhuHoldings
Facebook: Bakhu Holdings Corporation
LinkedIn: Bakhu Holdings Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

GREG McANDREWS & ASSOCIATES
Gregory A. McAndrews
(310) 804-7037
mcandrews_pr@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Bahku Holdings, Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/692082/Michael-Hawthorne-PhD-Named-Deputy-Chief-Executive-Officer-at-Bakhu-Holdings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechManagementPress Releases

Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: North EquitiesPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksGeneral

