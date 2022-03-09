Mark Borman Appointed Chairman of the Board of USRM

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. USRM, a leader in the development of proprietary, physician-based stem cell therapies and novel regenerative medicine solutions has appointed Mark Borman as Chairman of the Board as Dr. William P. Murphy Jr transitions to Chairman Emeritus.
"Mark Borman brings the best of both small-enterprise experience and large-company discipline. In addition to the valuable knowledge he gained working with entrepreneurs and their startups since 2009, his performance-driven principles were honed at multinational NASDAQ- and NYSE-listed companies that tripled sales three times during his tenure." said Mike Tomas, President & CEO "We are incredibly grateful for Dr. William P. Murphy Jr's contributions and support and he will continue to provide guidance and counsel on our board of directors as Chairman Emeritus."
"Mark was the natural choice for Chairman. I am confident he will excel in the position, and I look forward to supporting him in my role as Chairman Emeritus." said Dr. William P. Murphy, Jr, Chairman Emeritus.
Mark Borman is a long-time USRM Board Member with a passion for growing companies ranging from startup, private equity, IPO to publicly traded. His forte is helping companies achieve strategic growth, profitability, cash-flow, capital-raising, and valuation goals. Mark has raised $7.5 billion in 12 offerings to finance rapid growth, acquisitions and strategic transformations through leveraged buyouts, IPOs and secondary equity offerings, convertible note offerings, bank debt and exits with spin offs into three new IPO companies, which were subsequently acquired.
Mr. Borman received his MBA in finance from the University of Chicago and his bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University. He was a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst.
"I am enthused at the opportunity of being Chairman of the Board. I have seen this company grow and transition and am ready to provide my expertise to our next phase as we prepare to restructure and relaunch the company." says Mark Borman, Chairman of the Board of USRM.
U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is an emerging leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products in both human and veterinary stem cell processes. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years, and has certified more than 700 physicians and veterinarians in autologous stem cell therapy worldwide. The company will refocus on its animal health division while it evaluates its future opportunities for its human division and subsidiary.
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.
Media Contact:
U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.
1560 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, 4th FL Sunrise, Fl 33323
Phone: 954.835.1500
Email: usstemcell@us-stemcell.com
SOURCE: U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/692149/Mark-Borman-Appointed-Chairman-of-the-Board-of-USRM
