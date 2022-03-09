Reminder: ENG to Announce 2021 Year-end Results and Host Conference Call on March 10

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / ENG ENG, a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, will host a conference call tomorrow, March 10, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern time to discuss the company's 2021 year-end financial results, which will be announced at 8:00 am that day.
CEO Mark Hess, CFO Darren Spriggs, and President Roger Westerlind will cover ENG's 2021 year-end highlights and discuss the company's growth outlook for 2022.
To participate in the conference call, please dial in five to ten minutes before the call: (Toll Free) 877-545-0523 domestically, or 973-528-0016 internationally. Entry code: 624599.
The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/44765
The teleconference replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00 am Eastern time on March 17, 2022. You may access the replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010domestically, or 919-882-2331 internationally, and referencing conference ID 44765.
You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site:
https://www.englobal.com/about-eng/events-and-presentations/
About ENG
ENG ENG is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.
Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/
CONTACT:
Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com
Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
Email: eiscom@msn.com
SOURCE: ENGlobal
https://www.accesswire.com/692170/Reminder-ENG-to-Announce-2021-Year-end-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-March-10
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.