Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Over $230,000 in Purchase Orders from Texas Schools

Increased Interest in Texas for its G2 Technology Solutions
TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. GAXY ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it was awarded and will deliver over $230,000 of G2 Interactive panels and accessories to two school districts in Texas.
The purchase orders are a result from a combination of efforts from previously awarded bids and new reseller partnerships in Texas. Galaxy expects to ship within this quarter and recognize it as part of our growing revenue.
With the increased interest in Texas, Galaxy has also recently hired a Central Regional Sales Manager based in Texas in order to serve the geography and growth more efficeintly.
Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The sales team has been working in overdrive to make sure all of our financial improvements reported lately continue. They truely have become a team of purpose with drive and determination. I am proud of our recent accomplishments."
About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation GAXY is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.
For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
p888-859-1274
SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/692218/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Awarded-Over-230000-in-Purchase-Orders-from-Texas-Schools
