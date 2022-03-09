SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Shattuck Labs, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck" or "the Company") STTK for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in October 2020 (the "IPO"), or between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 1, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Shattuck's Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was in fact not on a solid basis. The companies would "mutually agree" to terminate the Collaboration Agreement after about one year. The Company was therefore not eligible for additional milestone payments, royalties, and other forms of payment from Takeda. Based on this news, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class period. When the market learned the truth about Shattuck, investors suffered damages.

