One-Year VenoValve(R) Data Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery

- Previously announced promising results from the first-in-human study demonstrated sustained safety and effectiveness of the VenoValve at 1-year post-implantation

- The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in ongoing SAVVE U.S pivotal trial as a potential treatment for severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced the publication of its research paper, One-Year First-in-Human Success for VenoValve in Treating Patients With Severe Deep Venous Insufficiency[1], in the peer-reviewed Journal, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.

This first-In-human (FIH) trial was a non-randomized, single-center, prospective study. The study enrolled 11 patients with severe deep venous CVI (CEAP C5 and C6 disease patients). Patients enrolled in the VenoValve FIH trial demonstrated significant improvement in all study endpoints including an aggregate 54% improvement in reflux (the backwards flow of blood), a 56% improvement in disease manifestations, as measured by venous clinical severity scores ("rVCSS"), and a 76% improvement in pain, as measured on a visual analog scale ("VAS"), all at the conclusion of the one-year study when compared to pre-surgery levels. There were no device related safety events.

"While we recently presented thirty (30) month, longer term data at the American Venous Forum conference in Orlando, it is important to have the VenoValve data published in well-respected, peer reviewed journals as part of the paradigm shift that we are leading for the treatment of deep venous CVI," commented Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical. "The current standard of care for deep venous CVI has significant shortcomings and we believe the VenoValve could be the effective solution that frustrated doctors and their patients have been seeking for decades."

The published paper can be accessed on the Journal website and on the Scientific Publications and Presentations page of the Company's website.

The VenoValve is the Company's first-in-class surgically implanted solution, currently undergoing the SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial for safety and effectiveness as a treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Patient enrollment at study sites across the U.S. is underway. The surgically implanted VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve to help restore proper directional blood flow up the leg, to return sufficient blood back to the heart. The VenoValve has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Patients suffering from lower leg swelling, pain, non-healing leg sores, enlarged veins, and/or brownish or blueish skin discoloration - who may also have leg pain when standing or walking - may be candidates for the SAVVE trial. Interested patients can learn more about the SAVVE trial and find a study center near them by visiting www.VenoValve.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical NVNO is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class implant being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). In healthy patients, valves inside the veins of the leg assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. Affecting approximately 2.4 million people in the United States, CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Implanted into the femoral vein, the VenoValve is designed to act as a one-way valve, to help restore proper blood flow in the leg. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE pivotal study with data expected in late 2022.

[1]https://doi.org/10.1177/15385744211073730

