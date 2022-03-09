Business Warrior President Discusses Recent News and Provides Audit Update in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Business Warrior Corp. BZWR ("the Company") to discuss the Company's new $25M funding partnership with Fuel Me, the status of the acquisition of the previously announced marketing firm and an updated timeline for the completion of the Company audit for up-listing to the OTC.QB.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Business Warrior President Jonathan Brooks dove into the details regarding the completion of its current audit, "We're so close to being done! I like to say we are on the 10-yard line, but really, we are on the 2-yard line. We have all hands-on deck as an organization to get our audit complete. The auditing firm is working as fast as they can, and we're doing a quick turnaround as an organization responding to them," Brooks says. "As soon as we complete the audit and get the final thumbs up, we will share that announcement."

Regarding the acquisition of the award-winning marketing agency, Brooks explains, "For our investors, and particularly our friends and family, who invested early, we are getting a lot of traction as a company with the Fuel Me partnership, the audit and the looming up-list, but this acquisition is going to be a huge win for us this year. What this is going to set us up for is not only strong synergies and shared services, but also great topline revenue right out of the gate."

Brooks concluded, "As this newly-acquired company is brought into the fold, we will continue to look for additional companies that are going to add more value to the Business Warrior family. Even though it is a choppy time for the world, we are going to continue to stay the course and deliver for our shareholders.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/march-2022-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is a SaaS company providing small businesses in the United States with a suite of data-driven marketing and next-generation, funding solutions to boost local market dominance. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is singularly focused on offering locally targeted lead generation marketing and funding solutions that fuel small business growth. By using next generation machine-learning and native software, Business Warrior has made growth funding and conversion marketing accessible for thousands of under-resourced and under-funded small business owners. For more information, visit BusinessWarrior.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward Looking Statements:

