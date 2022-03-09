Clarification on Intellectual Property Matters

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company")ZENZENYF, wants to clarify that the technology utilized in its ZenGUARD™ antimicrobial coating was developed exclusively by ZEN at its facility in Guelph, Ontario during the summer of 2020. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ technology does not use any of the technology related to the claim made in the patent applications of Graphene Composites Ltd. ("GC").
As disclosed March 8, 2022, ZEN received a statement of claim from GC on January 29, 2021, for breach of confidentiality. The Company maintains that this claim is frivolous based on the fact the information shared by GC was already in the public domain. This position is supported by the public examiner's response to Graphene Composites patent application #3,097,636 on April 27, 2021, where the examiner rejected 107 out of 108 claims made by Graphene Composites.
ZEN's patent application will be published on March 21, 2022.
Greg Fenton, Zentek CEO commented:" Zentek will take every action necessary to protect the reputation of the Company and maximize shareholder value."
About Zentek Ltd.
Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. Zentek is commercializing ZenGUARD™, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global exclusive commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.
For further information:
Matt Blazei
Tel: (212) 655-0924
Email: mattb@coreir.com
To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Zentek Ltd.
https://www.accesswire.com/692222/Clarification-on-Intellectual-Property-Matters
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.